Headlines
Terry McPhillips: Blackpool players gave best reaction to relegation rumours
Blackpool FC
How 'dirty' are League One teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table
Football
Adam Little's comeback fight pencilled in after career stalled by failed brain scan
Boxing
Fleetwood Town attacker Wes Burns says discipline key to elusive away win
Fleetwood Town FC
AFC Fylde so lucky to still be in FA Trophy admits Dave Challinor
AFC Fylde
Joey Barton wants Fleetwood players to fight for their lives in 4-3-3 formation
Fleetwood Town FC
AFC Blackpool 1 Steeton 1: Jamie Milligan helps Martin Baird's side stay unbeaten for 2019
AFC Blackpool
Blackpool matchwinner Chris Long puts Joey Barton row behind him
Blackpool FC
Fylde coast amateur football: Blackpool Wren Rovers calm the Tempest; Highfield Social maintain perfect record
Local
'The training facilities were horrendous': Former Blackpool goalkeeper Joe Lewis slams club for lack of investment
Blackpool FC
Football
Rugby
Assistant coach’s relief as Fylde RFC tame Leicester Lions
Fylde RFC
Fylde 14 Leicester Lions 13: Nine games unbeaten after a nervy win
Fylde RFC
Fylde RFC head coach looks forward to facing the Lions
Fylde RFC
Macclesfield 28 Fylde RFC 31: Last-minute penalty drama stretches unbeaten run to eight
Fylde RFC
Horse Racing
Friday's horse racing selections: Helm in driving seat at Lingfield
Horse Racing
Tuesday horse racing selections: Kubler just mad about Outrage
Horse Racing
Thursday's Gazette horse racing selections: Star can shine at Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Saturday's horse racing selections: Agrapart looks the part for Ascot
Horse Racing
Golf
Paul Lawrie looks forward to Senior Open bow at Royal Lytham and St Annes: Fylde coast golf round-up
Golf
Fylde coast golf update: Top tips from Lytham Academy, former North Shore junior now Lancashire's leading coach
Golf
No Ryder Cup at Highbury but golfer Tommy Fleetwood might be in Town this Christmas
Fleetwood Town FC
Fylde coast golf review: Fairhaven repeat Greenhaven glory
Golf
Boxing
Adam Little's comeback fight pencilled in after career stalled by failed brain scan
Boxing
'I think I can go all the way': New Blackpool boxing pro Jamie Mitchell aiming for the top
Boxing
Third national title for Sharpstyle club's Jake Abrol
Boxing
Cricket
Blackpool Cricket Club sign Sri Lanka all-rounder Madushanka for title defence
Cricket
Toby Lester puts pen to paper on a new deal with Lancashire CCC
Cricket
Exciting prospects Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones sign new Lancashire deals
Cricket
X