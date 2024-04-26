Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: Big decisions for crunch game in battle for the League One play-offs

Blackpool require three points away to Reading and for other results to go their way if they are to finish the season in the play-offs.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

The battle for the top six has heated up in the last few weeks, with just two points separating fifth place Barnsley and the Seasiders in eighth. Lincoln City and Oxford United sit in between the two, and are both one point better off than Neil Critchley’s side, along with superior goal differences.

Following last week’s 3-2 victory over the Tykes, Blackpool have won their last four games, and are unbeaten in their last five, but will need to continue that run at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if they want to extend their campaign.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Reading:

Blackpool will be determined to play their part this weekend as the battle for the play-offs reaches its climax.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool will be determined to play their part this weekend as the battle for the play-offs reaches its climax. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw has been superb for Blackpool between the sticks this season, and has claimed 18 clean sheets so far. The ex-Manchester City youngster was on hand with a fantastic double save in the victory over Barnsley last week.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been superb for Blackpool between the sticks this season, and has claimed 18 clean sheets so far. The ex-Manchester City youngster was on hand with a fantastic double save in the victory over Barnsley last week. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington has been a great addition to Blackpool's defence since his arrival last summer.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been a great addition to Blackpool's defence since his arrival last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Despite being out of form in the first half of the season, Marvin Ekpiteta has certainly been solid in recent times and has kept his place at the heart of the Seasiders' back three.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Despite being out of form in the first half of the season, Marvin Ekpiteta has certainly been solid in recent times and has kept his place at the heart of the Seasiders' back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband has been fantastic since his recent return from injury.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been fantastic since his recent return from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton was outstanding in the victory over Barnsley.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton was outstanding in the victory over Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolReadingLeague OneBarnsleyOxford UnitedLincoln CityNeil Critchley