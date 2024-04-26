Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Reading: Big decisions for crunch game in battle for the League One play-offs

The battle for the top six has heated up in the last few weeks, with just two points separating fifth place Barnsley and the Seasiders in eighth. Lincoln City and Oxford United sit in between the two, and are both one point better off than Neil Critchley’s side, along with superior goal differences.

Following last week’s 3-2 victory over the Tykes, Blackpool have won their last four games, and are unbeaten in their last five, but will need to continue that run at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if they want to extend their campaign.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Reading:

Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool will be determined to play their part this weekend as the battle for the play-offs reaches its climax.

GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has been superb for Blackpool between the sticks this season, and has claimed 18 clean sheets so far. The ex-Manchester City youngster was on hand with a fantastic double save in the victory over Barnsley last week.

CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been a great addition to Blackpool's defence since his arrival last summer.

CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Despite being out of form in the first half of the season, Marvin Ekpiteta has certainly been solid in recent times and has kept his place at the heart of the Seasiders' back three.

CB: James Husband James Husband has been fantastic since his recent return from injury.