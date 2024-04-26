Blackpool's 2023/24 League One regular season concludes on Saturday as they round off their campaign against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Tangerines have managed to take their quest for the play-offs to the final day. Neil Critchley's side are eighth and will have to hope that results go in their favour, but that will all count for nothing if they don't defeat the Royals in Berkshire.

Reading are one of the best supported clubs in the division with an average of 12,760 giving them the sixth highest average. Blackpool for Saturday's match had been allocated under 1,000 tickets but there was a request for more to witness such a huge game. It’s been said several times this season by Neil Critchley that the fans have played their role in helping the team get over the line.

Blackpool are just below Reading and on average they have a crowd of 10,667 in their 16,220 capacity stadium at Bloomfield Road. It would put them just outside of the play-offs if the table was based on average home attendances.

Thanks to our friends at LondonWorld, they have compiled a league table which has looked at the average attendance at each of the 72 clubs across the EFL. It puts Blackpool up against the likes of Stockport County and Bradford City, who have some of the biggest average attendances across the Football League. All the information comes from TransferMarkt, which provides things such as transfer values among other statistics.

1 . 72nd - Forest Green Rovers (League Two) Average attendance at The New Lawn - 2,381 Photo Sales

2 . 71st - Accrington Stanley (League Two) Average attendance at The Wham Stadium - 2,676 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 70th - Harrogate Town (League Two) Average attendance at The EnviroVent Stadium - 2,710 Photo Sales

4 . 69th - Salford City (League Two) Average attendance at The Peninsula Stadium - 3,044 Photo Sales

5 . 68th - Sutton United (League Two) Average attendance at the VBS Community Stadium - 3,286 Photo Sales