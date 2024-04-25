Albie Morgan (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The midfielder was initially out of action for over a month after picking up a knee injury in the game away to Leyton Orient at the end of February. He made his return to action with a cameo off the bench against Fleetwood Town a few weeks ago, before picking up more substantial minutes in the Seasiders’ meeting with Carlisle United.

During the fixture at Brunton Park, the 24-year-old was involved in a collision, which caused him to miss the 3-2 victory over Barnsley last weekend.

Discussing Morgan’s recovery, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “We’re hopeful he’ll be okay and available, he’s done more training this week, he’s much more comfortable and confident than he was at the end of last week, so hopefully he’ll come into consideration.

"We’re going to need as many options as we can because you’ve got to plan for every scenario, so we could need those later on in the game to make the difference.”

The Seasiders welcomed Jordan Rhodes back onto the training field this week, with the striker doing some running as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

"He’s stepped forward this week but the game will come too soon for him,” Critchley added.

“He’s here and he’s desperate to be involved, he’s pushing himself all of the time. He’s a top top professional and gives himself every opportunity. He was stroking and passing the ball into the goal this morning, which he likes doing, which makes him feel better.

"He wouldn’t be nailed on to play if we make the play-offs, we’d have to take a judgement call on that, but that’s something further down the line and we don’t want to take our eye off Saturday, because it’s out of our hands. We have to control what we can control.