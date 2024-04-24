Where Blackpool's last six player of the season winners are now- following recognition for ex-Celtic youngster

The ex-Celtic youngster has enjoyed an impressive stint on loan at Bloomfield Road. Since moving to the Fylde Coast from Brest, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.
He picked up the awards for supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player the year and players’ player of the year. Upon accepting the final prize of the evening, the attacking midfielder said: “I’ll remember my time here for the rest of my life, it’s been special.”
Here’s some of the previous winners to come before him:
1. A great night for Kaddy
Karamoko Dembele picked up three awards for his impressive displays throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Jerry Yates (2023)
Jerry Yates swept up at last year's awards, winning goal of the Season, the award for top scorer, and players' player of the season. The 27-year-old departed Bloomfield Road last summer to join Swansea City, where he has scored eight times in 41 Championship appearances. Meanwhile, on the same night, current Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery claimed PFA community player of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta (2022)
Marvin Ekpiteta was named as both fans' and player's player of the year back in 2022. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Jerry Yates (2021)
Jerry Yates was voted Blackpool's Players' Player of the Year and the PFA Fans Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season as the Seasiders returned to the Championship. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Liam Feeney (2020)
Liam Feeney won the player of the season award back in 2020. Since departing Bloomfield Road, the midfielder has since played for Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
6. Marc Bola (2019)
Marc Bola won Blackpool's player of the year and players' player of the year in 2019. After departing Bloomfield Road for Middlesbrough, he later returned on loan. The 26-year-old now plays for Samsunspor in Turkey. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
