Where Blackpool's last six player of the season winners are now- following recognition for ex-Celtic youngster

2 . Jerry Yates (2023)

Jerry Yates swept up at last year's awards, winning goal of the Season, the award for top scorer, and players' player of the season. The 27-year-old departed Bloomfield Road last summer to join Swansea City, where he has scored eight times in 41 Championship appearances. Meanwhile, on the same night, current Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery claimed PFA community player of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth