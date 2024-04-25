The EFL have changed things up for the League One play-offs next month. Blackpool hope their season will be extended in to next week. (Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The English Football League have altered their schedule for the 2023/24 League One play-offs.

Blackpool are hoping to be one of the four teams that extend their season in to next month. Neil Critchley's side play Reading in their final match of the season and they need to win that, whilst hoping that results go in their favour. Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are already assured of their play-off place but the former still have an automatic chance of promotion should they win and overturn Derby County's four goal difference.

The Seasiders are eighth and a point off of Lincoln City who are in sixth on goal difference ahead of Oxford United. Two places are up for grabs after Blackpool's 3-2 win over Barnsley made it possible that the Tykes could drop out of the top six. Barnsley made the decision this week to sack their head coach Neil Collins despite there being one game remaining and potentially three further matches.

Earlier this week, it was announced by the EFL that their provisional plans for the play-offs in March have now changed. The first leg of the sixth versus third match was due to take place on Friday, May 3 at 8.00 pm but it will now be played on Saturday, May 4 at 3.30 pm instead. For whoever finishes fourth and fifth then their first leg will take place also on the Saturday but at the later time of 7.45 pm.