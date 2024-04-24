Blackpool are reportedly interested in a defender from the Scottish Championship

According to the Daily Record, the Seasiders, along with Wycombe Wanderers, are monitoring Dunfermline Athletic’s Josh Edwards. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Scottish Championship this season, with 34 appearances under his belt- during which time he’s been involved in 10 goals.

Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, he helped The Pars to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Oxford United have also been interested in the past, with just over 12 months remaining on his deal at East End Park.