Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers reported to be lining up summer moves for Scottish defender who was previously wanted by Barnsley
According to the Daily Record, the Seasiders, along with Wycombe Wanderers, are monitoring Dunfermline Athletic’s Josh Edwards. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Scottish Championship this season, with 34 appearances under his belt- during which time he’s been involved in 10 goals.
Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, he helped The Pars to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.
Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Oxford United have also been interested in the past, with just over 12 months remaining on his deal at East End Park.
Edwards will already be familiar with a couple of players from Bloomfield Road, with Owen Moffat and Brad Holmes both on loan with Dunfermline this season, playing their part in a mid-table finish.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.