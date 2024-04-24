Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers reported to be lining up summer moves for Scottish defender who was previously wanted by Barnsley

Blackpool are reportedly looking north of the border for a new defensive addition this summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:23 BST
Blackpool are reportedly interested in a defender from the Scottish ChampionshipBlackpool are reportedly interested in a defender from the Scottish Championship
According to the Daily Record, the Seasiders, along with Wycombe Wanderers, are monitoring Dunfermline Athletic’s Josh Edwards. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Scottish Championship this season, with 34 appearances under his belt- during which time he’s been involved in 10 goals.

Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, he helped The Pars to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Oxford United have also been interested in the past, with just over 12 months remaining on his deal at East End Park.

Edwards will already be familiar with a couple of players from Bloomfield Road, with Owen Moffat and Brad Holmes both on loan with Dunfermline this season, playing their part in a mid-table finish.

