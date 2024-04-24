The Huddersfield Town loanee enjoyed a strong start to life at Bloomfield Road, finding the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the campaign- which was enough for him to claim the Seasiders’ golden boot at the recent awards evening.

Since the end of January, the 34-year-old has only been able to feature in four games. He was initially absent for over a month due to a rib problem, before suffering knee ligament damage against Wigan Athletic ahead of the recent international break.

In a post on X, Blackpool shared a photo of Rhodes doing some work in training, which shows the latest step in his road to recovery, following an initial period back at the John Smith’s Stadium to receive some treatment.

It is expected that the striker will be close to making a return to action if the Seasiders are able to reach the League One play-offs. This will be dependent on results this weekend, with Neil Critchley’s side requiring three points against Reading, while also needing the games involving Barnsley, Lincoln City and Oxford United to go their way.

Ahead of the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm), Blackpool will also be hoping to welcome Albie Morgan back. The midfielder was out of action for over a month with a knee injury, but in only his second game back he was involved in a collision, which forced him to miss Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley.