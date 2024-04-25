The six Blackpool players that also deserve shout-outs alongside the four end of season award winners

The ex-Celtic youngster has enjoyed an impressive stint on loan at Bloomfield Road. Since moving to the Fylde Coast from Brest, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

He picked up the awards for supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player the year and players’ player of the year. Upon accepting the final prize of the evening, the attacking midfielder said: “I’ll remember my time here for the rest of my life, it’s been special.”

Dembele wasn’t the only winner on Tuesday night, with other players being recognised in other categories as well.

Here’s the individuals that picked up awards and those we believe deserve shout-outs too:

WINNER: Karamoko Dembele Karamoko Dembele was named supporters' player of the year, junior Seasiders player the year and players' player of the year.

SHOUT-OUT: George Byers George Byers has proven to be an impressive addition since his Deadline Day move to the Seasiders on loan from Bloomfield Road. There has been a clear difference since he's stepped into the midfield, and has formed an impressive partnership with Sonny Carey in particular.

SHOUT-OUT: Olly Casey Olly Casey has shown real improvement this season, and has been an integral part of the Blackpool back three at times.

WINNER: Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell was named community champion for his work off the field. The goalkeeper also deserves credit for the way he's performed on the occasions when he's been called into action for the Seasiders this year.

SHOUT-OUT: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has been a key man for the Seasiders this season, and has earned them a number of crucial points through some of his impressive saves. The ex-Manchester City youngster has 18 clean sheets in total.