AFC Fylde announce the club's retained list
Pierce Bird, Luke Conlan, Kieran Glynn, Sam Graham, Ash Hunter, Chris Neal, Joe Rowley, Tom Walker and Danny Whitehead have all been released as the club looks to build on the 18th-placed finish in 2023/24.
Also leaving are loanees Dan Adshead, Max Conway, Ethan Mitchell and Joe Westley, who have all returned to their parent clubs.
Fylde boss Chris Beech said: “We would like to thank all departing players for their fantastic contributions and efforts during their time at AFC Fylde and helping us to stay up last season.
“I’m sure you will all join me in wishing them the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”
Connor Barrett, Luke Charman, Harry Davis, Bryce Hosannah, Josh Kay and Emeka Obi have either been offered a new contract or are in negotiations for 2024/25.
Owen Evans, Taelor O’Kane and Jon Ustabasi have had options activated for next season, while Nick Haughton, Danny Ormerod, Danny Philliskirk, Theo Richardson and Adam Long are already under contract.
Long had joined the club in February on a short-term deal before signing a one-year contract for next season.
Beech added: “Longy has been excellent since he has come in.
“Due to the form of the side in his early days, it was tough for him in terms of playing time but, from how he has finished the season, I’m sure you can all see the quality of Adam and we are delighted that he has decided to stay for next season.”