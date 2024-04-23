Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Mill Farm last Saturday, upon the completion of the Coasters’ campaign, it saw Haughton win the leading goalscorer award, as well as the goal of the season and players’ player of the year prizes.

Haughton ended the season with 18 goals as Fylde finished 18th back in non-league’s top flight.

Danny Ormerod took home two honours after being named the Academy player of the year and the young player of the year.

Nick Haughton won three prizes at AFC Fylde's end-of-season awards evening Picture: Steve McLellan

Coasters’ boss Chris Beech named Jon Ustabasi as his player of the year, while the supporters’ group prize went to Connor Barrett.

Keeper Theo Richardson won the community player of the year prize, while Tom Elliott was named as volunteer of the year.