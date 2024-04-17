Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coasters are four points clear of the relegation positions with one game left after fourth-bottom Boreham Wood’s goalless draw at Rochdale on Tuesday.

Having ended 2023 bottom of the table after defeat against Rochdale on Boxing Day, Fylde head coach Chris Beech has overseen a run of 36 points from their following 20 matches.

AFC Fylde director of football and head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

It has left Fylde 16th in the table with two points separating the five teams below them – Wealdstone, York City, Ebbsfleet United, Woking and Boreham Wood – going into Saturday’s final day.

That sees the Coasters with a part still to play in who stays up as they visit Woking, who are one point ahead of the drop zone.

Boreham Wood had headed to Rochdale on the back of two straight wins that had taken them to the brink of safety – and knew that a third would lift them out of the relegation positions.

Rochdale had the better of the first-half chances with D’Mani Mellor twice coming close, while Ryan East rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

Boreham Wood grew into the game and had their best chance midway through the second half.