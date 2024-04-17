AFC Fylde's National League safety is secured

AFC Fylde will be a National League top flight club again next season after the teams below them failed to capitalise on their midweek games in hand.​
By Gavin Browne
Published 17th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
The Coasters are four points clear of the relegation positions with one game left after fourth-bottom Boreham Wood’s goalless draw at Rochdale on Tuesday.

Having ended 2023 bottom of the table after defeat against Rochdale on Boxing Day, Fylde head coach Chris Beech has overseen a run of 36 points from their following 20 matches.

AFC Fylde director of football and head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan
It has left Fylde 16th in the table with two points separating the five teams below them – Wealdstone, York City, Ebbsfleet United, Woking and Boreham Wood – going into Saturday’s final day.

That sees the Coasters with a part still to play in who stays up as they visit Woking, who are one point ahead of the drop zone.

Boreham Wood had headed to Rochdale on the back of two straight wins that had taken them to the brink of safety – and knew that a third would lift them out of the relegation positions.

Rochdale had the better of the first-half chances with D’Mani Mellor twice coming close, while Ryan East rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

Boreham Wood grew into the game and had their best chance midway through the second half.

Lee Ndlovu just failed to convert after home goalkeeper Jacob Chapman spilled the ball inside the box.

