​AFC Fylde gave a spirited second-half display but began their festive double-header against Rochdale with a 2-0 away defeat on Boxing Day.​

Ian Henderson opened the scoring for Dale on the stroke of half-time and Kwaku Oduroh sealed the three points in added-time.

Chris Beech made the one change to the side that drew with Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday as Danny Whitehead replaced Nick Haughton. The Coasters started positively, with former Dale midfielder Dan Adshead heading just wide.

Josh Kay tries his luck for AFC Fylde at Rochdale Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

Harry Davis brilliantly cleared Harvey Gilmour’s strike off the line and there were more defensive heroics from Fylde’s captain as he threw himself in the way of Jimmy Keohane’s fierce attempt in the box and Max Conway cleared.

But the Coasters were behind in the 45th minute, when keeper Louie Moulden found Henderson and he lifted the ball over Theo Richardson into the back of the net.

Fylde began the second half with attacking intent as Conway's 25-yard shot whistled just past the post, then keeper Moulden preserved the lead with saves from Luke Charman and Josh Kay before denying substitute Danny Ormerod and Jon Ustabasi one-on-one.

Substitute Haughton saw his corner to the back-post headed wide by an unmarked Davis and a low drive of his own saved well by Moulden.

As Fylde pushed everyone forward for another Haughton corner in the fifth minute of added-time, Moulden claimed and Dale countered for Oduroh to find an empty net after running the length of the pitch.

Fylde end the year a point adrift at the bottom and without a National League win since October. The teams meet again at Mill Farm on New Year's Day.

Rochdale: Moulden, John, East (Taylor 88), Ebanks-Landell, Keohane, Armstrong, Nevitt, Sinclair, Uchegbulam (Afuye 73), Sinclair, Henderson; Not used: Edwards, Burgess.