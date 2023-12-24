AFC Fylde have announced the loan departure of midfielder Danny Philliskirk to Southport.

The 32-year-old has joined the National League North club on a two-month loan, teaming up with former Coasters boss Jim Bentley.

He made an immediate debut for Southport on Saturday, featuring in their 4-0 loss against King’s Lynn Town.

Danny Philliskirk has joined Southport on loan Picture: Steve McLellan

Philliskirk joined Fylde in the summer of 2018, having been released by Blackpool that summer.

In his first year, he helped the club to FA Trophy victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley, as well as scoring the goal that saw Fylde reach the 2018/19 National League play-off final.

His five-and-a-half years with the Coasters have brought 209 appearances so far.

Philliskirk’s career began as a youngster at Oldham Athletic before moving to Chelsea.

Loan spells followed at Oxford United and Sheffield United, who then signed him on a permanent basis.