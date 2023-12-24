News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde midfielder makes Southport loan move

AFC Fylde have announced the loan departure of midfielder Danny Philliskirk to Southport.
By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
The 32-year-old has joined the National League North club on a two-month loan, teaming up with former Coasters boss Jim Bentley.

He made an immediate debut for Southport on Saturday, featuring in their 4-0 loss against King’s Lynn Town.

Danny Philliskirk has joined Southport on loan Picture: Steve McLellanDanny Philliskirk has joined Southport on loan Picture: Steve McLellan
Philliskirk joined Fylde in the summer of 2018, having been released by Blackpool that summer.

In his first year, he helped the club to FA Trophy victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley, as well as scoring the goal that saw Fylde reach the 2018/19 National League play-off final.

His five-and-a-half years with the Coasters have brought 209 appearances so far.

Philliskirk’s career began as a youngster at Oldham Athletic before moving to Chelsea.

Loan spells followed at Oxford United and Sheffield United, who then signed him on a permanent basis.

He joined Oxford on loan again, followed by moves to Coventry City and Oldham before signing for Blackpool in January 2016.

