AFC Fylde appoint Chris Beech as head coach
The club’s director of football had been in acting charge since the departure of former boss Adam Murray on October 8.
Beech had taken charge of 11 league and cup matches prior to Friday evening’s announcement, winning four and drawing three.
Three of those wins came in his first four matches with Fylde beating Leek Town in the FA Cup, as well as claiming league victories over Oldham Athletic and Gateshead.
The fourth win came six matches later, beating Nuneaton Borough in the FA Trophy, having also drawn with FC Halifax Town and Dorking Wanderers.
Announcing Beech’s continued return to the dugout, Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite said: “I’m delighted to give Chris this extended opportunity.
“We’re going to work closely together to ensure we’re playing football in this division next year.”