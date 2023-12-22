News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde appoint Chris Beech as head coach

AFC Fylde have confirmed the appointment of Chris Beech as head coach for the remainder of the 2023/24 National League season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 22:11 GMT
The club’s director of football had been in acting charge since the departure of former boss Adam Murray on October 8.

Beech had taken charge of 11 league and cup matches prior to Friday evening’s announcement, winning four and drawing three.

Chris Beech is AFC Fylde's head coach for the rest of the season Picture: Steve McLellanChris Beech is AFC Fylde's head coach for the rest of the season Picture: Steve McLellan
Three of those wins came in his first four matches with Fylde beating Leek Town in the FA Cup, as well as claiming league victories over Oldham Athletic and Gateshead.

The fourth win came six matches later, beating Nuneaton Borough in the FA Trophy, having also drawn with FC Halifax Town and Dorking Wanderers.

Announcing Beech’s continued return to the dugout, Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite said: “I’m delighted to give Chris this extended opportunity.

“We’re going to work closely together to ensure we’re playing football in this division next year.”

