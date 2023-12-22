AFC Fylde have confirmed the appointment of Chris Beech as head coach for the remainder of the 2023/24 National League season.

The club’s director of football had been in acting charge since the departure of former boss Adam Murray on October 8.

Beech had taken charge of 11 league and cup matches prior to Friday evening’s announcement, winning four and drawing three.

Chris Beech is AFC Fylde's head coach for the rest of the season Picture: Steve McLellan

Three of those wins came in his first four matches with Fylde beating Leek Town in the FA Cup, as well as claiming league victories over Oldham Athletic and Gateshead.

The fourth win came six matches later, beating Nuneaton Borough in the FA Trophy, having also drawn with FC Halifax Town and Dorking Wanderers.

Announcing Beech’s continued return to the dugout, Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite said: “I’m delighted to give Chris this extended opportunity.