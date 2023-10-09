AFC Fylde are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting company with Adam Murray.

The decision was announced on Sunday evening, 24 hours after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Oxford City.

That loss was their 10th in 15 games this season as they sit at the foot of the National League table, four points behind second-bottom Kidderminster Harriers and five from safety.

Having agreed a two-and-a-half year deal at Mill Farm in November 2022, Murray oversaw 49 games in all competitions – winning 25, drawing seven and losing the other 17.

Adam Murray's departure from AFC Fylde was announced on Sunday evening Picture: Steve McLellan

A club statement said: “Following the recent run of results, the board of directors have today decided to relieve head coach Adam Murray of his duties with immediate effect.

“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Adam for achieving last year’s promotion to the National League and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club will now begin an immediate search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, director of football Chris Beech will take over the running of the team, starting with Saturday’s important FA Cup tie against Leek Town.”

After winning the National League North title last season, the Coasters’ return to non-league’s top flight has proved a sobering one so far.

They comfortably have the division’s worst defensive record, having shipped 35 and failed to keep a clean sheet in the first third of the campaign.

Murray and his coaching staff had sought to improve that record, bringing in Sam Graham and Kyron Gordon, as well as securing loan deals for Bolton Wanderers’ Max Conway and Nelson Khumbeni.

However, in his final post-match press conference with Fylde on Saturday, Murray was left to lament familiar failings.

He said: “It’s the same old story. We’re toothless in both 18-yard boxes. At times it looks pretty and we carved them open at times but there’s no ruthlessness, and definitely no ruthlessness in our 18-yard box. They’ve had four shots and scored three goals, which tells the story.

“I think these boys are fighting but players are maxing out in too many areas and conceding stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid goals.

“We get to the edge of their box a number of times and nothing happens. Between the two 18-yard boxes I thought we played some decent stuff but, in both 18-yard boxes, there isn’t enough. Playing decent stuff doesn’t get you points.

“Responsibility lies with every single person involved in the football club. Everyone has a part to play in that and we could talk about it for hours but it is what it is at the minute.

“The league form is the only thing on my mind at the minute. I sleep it, eat it, drink it. I won’t be switching off from that.