AFC Fylde 0 Southend United 2: Defeat in Coasters' final home game of the season

A diving header from Waldron in the 52nd minute, alongside a bullet header from Cardwell moments later, saw Southend make the long trip back down south with three points.

Beech made two changes to Thursday night’s winning team that saw off Gateshead at Mill Farm with Owen Evans returning to the starting XI for the first time in 2024, and the reintroduction of Bryce Hosannah, who replaced Danny Whitehead and Connor Barrett.

It was the visitors who started strongest where an inswinging corner from the right from James Morton saw the wind direct the ball towards Theo Richardson who had to punch clear to ensure the ball didn’t catch everyone off guard.

The Coasters almost grabbed the opener when Hosannah’s driving run got into the box where Owen Evans found space, letting fly beating Andeng-Ndi, but the left and right post keeping the scoreline level.

The second half started much like the first, with the Shrimpers on top and when Gus Scott-Morriss’ cross found Waldron whose diving header beat Richardson and gave Southend the lead. Jubilant celebrations from the visiting fans in the South Stand, as the visitors broke the deadlock.

Chris Beech reacted with a double change as Evans and Adshead made way for Barrett and Whitehead.