Woking 3 AFC Fylde 0: Coasters' campaign concludes with defeat
Two goals from Tunji Akinola and Kevin Berkoe’s long-range strike gave the Cards three points as they maintained their place in non-league’s top flight for 2024/25.
Having secured their survival during the week, Fylde saw the hosts start strongly at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Jayden Luker raced away, one-on-one with the recalled Chris Neal, who kept out his subsequent effort at goal.
Another chance came in the 25th minute as Sam Graham fouled Rhys Browne and Curtis Edwards’ resulting free-kick was fired over by Jermaine Anderson.
Dan Moss was unable to direct a free header goalwards for Woking, who then saw Berkoe shoot wide after they had won back possession.
However, right on half-time, Woking grabbed the goal their fans craved as the ball fell to Akinola and he poked it past Neal.
They continued to be on top as the second half started, Neal turning away an effort from Akinola who then scored from the resulting corner.
Charley Kendall’s effort went narrowly wide of Neal’s goal with Fylde having introduced Owen Evans, Tom Walker and youngster Jack Morris off the bench.
Following Evans’ introduction, Fylde spent the latter stages of the second half on the front foot and were unlucky not to grab a goal back.
The ball arrived to Jon Ustabasi inside the area and, in turn, his resulting effort fell to the feet of Max Conway.
He was unlucky not to force the keeper into a save as his stinging strike whistled over the bar.
The Coasters once again pushed upfield to try and reduce their deficit.
Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen had to be at his best when Walker’s strike from the edge of the area looked to be creeping inside the post, only to be kept out by a solid save.
With the final whistle approaching, Woking turned on the style as Berkoe’s long-distance strike whistled past Neal to wrap up victory and secure safety in the process.
As for Fylde, they ended in 18th position and will be playing National League football again next season.
AFC Fylde: Neal, Hosannah, Long, Graham, Barrett, Ustabasi, Conway, Whitehead (Evans 60), Adshead (Morris 70), Ormerod (Walker 70), Mitchell. Subs not used: Richardson, Conlan.