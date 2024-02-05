Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Doncaster Rovers was cancelled by mutual consent last week.

Born on the Isle of Man, Long began his career with local side St Georges before joining Wigan Athletic in 2017.

He spent almost five years with the Latics, including a loan spell at Notts County, before signing for Doncaster in 2022.

AFC Fylde's new signing Adam Long together with head coach Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde

Long made 25 appearances for Rovers, all of which came last season as they finished 18th in League Two.

He told Fylde’s website: “I’m really pleased the deal has gone through and I’m an AFC Fylde player.

“The club’s facilities are outstanding for this level and the mentality around the squad is a really positive one.

“I feel I’m a player with a lot to give and I hope that the continued positivity around the football club after a good few results can continue to push us on.”

Fylde head coach Chris Beech added: “I’m really pleased we have recruited Adam to support our defensive capabilities.

“Living locally in Wigan at the club where he made his name, he’s a big, strong, left-footed defender at a great age with League One experiences.

“Adam will provide great support and competition to both Harry (Davis) and Sam (Graham), making us stronger as a group with our remaining challenges ahead.