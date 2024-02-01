AFC Fylde boss targets one area for improvement
Fylde are third-bottom, having taken 10 points from 12 so far in 2024 after making it three wins from four at home with last weekend’s victory against Bromley.
The only league match last month in which the Coasters dropped points was last midweek’s 2-2 draw with FC Halifax Town.
It was a game which had seen Fylde leading 2-0 with half an hour left before having to settle for a point instead.
Speaking afterwards, Beech said the game had featured aspects his players could have been better at.
When asked what he meant by that, he told The Gazette: “We are a team playing good, fast, attacking football but it’s a case of understanding when we have to slow a game down. It’s things like that.
“People call it the ‘dark arts’ or maybe ‘game management’ – our owner (David Haythornthwaite) would kick me out of the chair if we resorted to time-wasting or fouling everybody – but there are some aspects we have to make sure we learn from.
“Ultimately, the way we’re playing, what we’re doing, the shots at goal and the speed we’re showing is exceptional but we have to smooth out certain aspects of our game.
“We have to make sure, as a group of people, we understand those duties but, when we get that bit of learning and growing under our belts, we will improve.”