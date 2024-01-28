AFC Fylde 1 Bromley 0: Coasters continue to impress at home
Ormerod was one of two changes from the midweek draw with FC Halifax Town, Tom Walker also returning as the pair replaced Luke Charman and Max Conway.
The first chance of the game arrived within the opening four minutes, when Bromley’s Michael Cheek looped a header over Theo Richardson’s crossbar.
Minutes later, Nick Haughton saw his strike charged down before Fylde broke the deadlock.
Danny Whitehead drove upfield and found Ormerod, who struck a composed finish under keeper Grant Smith.
Ormerod sent another effort narrowly wide and Ethan Mitchell’s strike bounced just beyond the post as Fylde pushed for a second.
At the other end, Olufela Olomola played through Louis Dennis whose shot was held well by Richardson.
Fylde responded with Smith turning behind Connor Barrett’s shot and Sam Graham heading wide from the resulting corner.
Jon Ustabasi had an effort blocked by Callum Reynolds, who then thwarted the Fylde man with a last-ditch challenge after he went through on goal.
Leading at the break, Fylde started the second half with Joe Westley’s header being blocked and Haughton shooting wide from the follow-up.
Westley’s solo run saw him beat three players before his shot was pushed away by Smith, while Walker fired over from distance after the keeper punched clear from Whitehead’s corner.
Richardson had previously maintained the Coasters’ lead, using his feet to deny Corey Whitely, before Graham put his body on the line to block Bes Topalloj’s attempted half-volley.
Then, with 20 minutes left, Richardson made a big save as he superbly thwarted Whitely.
Fylde also had chances as Ormerod’s header was saved by Smith, who then kept out Westley’s attempt after Ormerod hit the post.
Bromley’s Mitchel Bergkamp was unable to keep a shot down before a combination of Richardson and Mitchell thwarted Kido Taylor-Hart as Fylde secured an important three points.
AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Davis, Graham, Mitchell, Whitehead, Walker (Kay 66), Ustabasi, Haughton (Glynn 83), Ormerod, Westley (Rowley 90). Subs not used: Neal, O’Kane.
Bromley: Smith, Vennings, Reynolds, Passley, Whitely, Dennis (Taylor-Hart 64), Topalloj, Kirk, Cheek, Krauhaus (Bergkamp 77), Olomola. Subs not used: Webster, Arthurs, Orlowski.