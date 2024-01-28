Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ormerod was one of two changes from the midweek draw with FC Halifax Town, Tom Walker also returning as the pair replaced Luke Charman and Max Conway.

The first chance of the game arrived within the opening four minutes, when Bromley’s Michael Cheek looped a header over Theo Richardson’s crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minutes later, Nick Haughton saw his strike charged down before Fylde broke the deadlock.

Danny Ormerod scored AFC Fylde's winner against Bromley Picture: Steve McLellan

Danny Whitehead drove upfield and found Ormerod, who struck a composed finish under keeper Grant Smith.

Ormerod sent another effort narrowly wide and Ethan Mitchell’s strike bounced just beyond the post as Fylde pushed for a second.

At the other end, Olufela Olomola played through Louis Dennis whose shot was held well by Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde responded with Smith turning behind Connor Barrett’s shot and Sam Graham heading wide from the resulting corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Ustabasi had an effort blocked by Callum Reynolds, who then thwarted the Fylde man with a last-ditch challenge after he went through on goal.

Leading at the break, Fylde started the second half with Joe Westley’s header being blocked and Haughton shooting wide from the follow-up.

Westley’s solo run saw him beat three players before his shot was pushed away by Smith, while Walker fired over from distance after the keeper punched clear from Whitehead’s corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson had previously maintained the Coasters’ lead, using his feet to deny Corey Whitely, before Graham put his body on the line to block Bes Topalloj’s attempted half-volley.

Then, with 20 minutes left, Richardson made a big save as he superbly thwarted Whitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde also had chances as Ormerod’s header was saved by Smith, who then kept out Westley’s attempt after Ormerod hit the post.

Bromley’s Mitchel Bergkamp was unable to keep a shot down before a combination of Richardson and Mitchell thwarted Kido Taylor-Hart as Fylde secured an important three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Davis, Graham, Mitchell, Whitehead, Walker (Kay 66), Ustabasi, Haughton (Glynn 83), Ormerod, Westley (Rowley 90). Subs not used: Neal, O’Kane.