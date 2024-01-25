AFC Fylde boss reiterates the need to be clinical
The Coasters made it one defeat in eight home league matches under Beech with a 2-2 draw at Mill Farm on Tuesday.
They had led 2-0 at half-time through Luke Charman and Nick Haughton before the visitors levelled thanks to Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti.
A point kept Fylde third-bottom ahead of another home match on Saturday, when they welcome Bromley.
Speaking to the club’s media team, the Fylde boss said: “Our goals were great goals, Halifax’s second goal was a great goal, but I’m really pleased with our players adapting to many things and then to play like that; the last three home games were electric and I’m very proud of that.
“I’m very pleased with the way that the players can see a different way and want to follow and live that.
“We often create more chances than our opponents, so it’s a great way of playing football.
“It’s exciting and fast but what we have to do is make more of our chances.
“So much effort went into that energy and that performance, the players couldn’t give any more.
“It represents more consistency and we’ve got to keep believing in that – and I’m trying to teach that.
“Credit to Halifax for fighting back and I wouldn’t expect anything less from a team that Chris (Millington) manages.
“We’ll have to take that on the chin. We know we were stronger but there’s stuff in that game that we could have been better at and the players know that.”