Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coasters made it one defeat in eight home league matches under Beech with a 2-2 draw at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

They had led 2-0 at half-time through Luke Charman and Nick Haughton before the visitors levelled thanks to Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A point kept Fylde third-bottom ahead of another home match on Saturday, when they welcome Bromley.

AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking to the club’s media team, the Fylde boss said: “Our goals were great goals, Halifax’s second goal was a great goal, but I’m really pleased with our players adapting to many things and then to play like that; the last three home games were electric and I’m very proud of that.

“I’m very pleased with the way that the players can see a different way and want to follow and live that.

“We often create more chances than our opponents, so it’s a great way of playing football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting and fast but what we have to do is make more of our chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So much effort went into that energy and that performance, the players couldn’t give any more.

“It represents more consistency and we’ve got to keep believing in that – and I’m trying to teach that.

“Credit to Halifax for fighting back and I wouldn’t expect anything less from a team that Chris (Millington) manages.