Luke Charman’s early opener put Fylde ahead before Nick Haughton added a second with a well-taken effort.

However, Jamie Cooke pulled one back and Florent Hoti levelled the scores with eight minutes left.

New signings Ethan Mitchell and Joe Westley started for the Coasters, who were in front within six minutes.

AFC Fylde celebrate Luke Charman's goal against FC Halifax Town Picture: Steve McLellan

Charman drove to the right-hand side of the box, getting the better of Jordan Keane, before finding the bottom corner of Sam Johnson’s goal.

The keeper denied Charman a second and Connor Barrett’s strike was blocked, though Fylde captain Harry Davis had to clear off the line from Tyler Golden’s corner.

Fylde then went two ahead after 24 minutes, Haughton turning Jamie Stott on the edge of the box before firing home.

Cooke’s powerful effort was beaten away by Fylde keeper Theo Richardson before Westley flicked over Jon Ustabasi’s cross as the Coasters led at the break.

The first chance of the second half fell to Halifax’s Adan George, whose effort went through a crowd of players and wide.

Fylde responded with Danny Whitehead winning possession on the edge of his own box before driving forward and finding Westley, who played in Charman for a shot saved by Johnson.

The visiting keeper then spilled Haughton’s drive with Westley’s follow-up from a tight angle missing the target.

Halifax pulled a goal back on 64 minutes as Cooke, under pressure from Sam Graham, reached Angelo Cappello’s pass to shoot under Richardson and into the corner.

Richardson used his feet to keep out a Cappello shot before Halifax levelled on 82 minutes, Max Wright teeing up Hoti to score from the edge of the box.

Both sides pushed for a late winner, Fylde substitute Taelor O’Kane heading wide and Mitchell’s volley being tipped over as the Coasters were forced to settle for a point.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Davis, Graham, Conway, Mitchell, Whitehead, Ustabasi, Haughton (O’Kane 85), Westley (Ormerod 71), Charman (Kay 77) Subs not used: Evans, Glynn.