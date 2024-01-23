Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old has joined until the end of the season as the Coasters look to preserve their National League status.

He joined Burnley in August 2021, signing his first professional contract in January 2023 after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game with FC Halifax Town, the striker said: “I’m delighted to join the Coasters.

“I heard about the club’s interest a couple of weeks ago and, from there, it’s been a really smooth process.

“I’m coming to the club to help the club progress, score plenty of goals and experience the men’s game.

“Momentum is a big thing in football and I’m enjoying life at Burnley right now, which makes things really exciting.

“The way Chris (Beech, AFC Fylde head coach) sold it to me, I knew it was the place to be – the way he spoke about how the club can develop players and how the team has performed since he came into the role.”

Coasters boss Chris Beech added: “I’m thrilled that Joe has decided to (join) the club.

“He took over the mantle in Burnley’s U21s as the top scorer and after watching him play from a younger scholar – knowing insight from Tony Philiskirk (Burnley U18 boss) and making contact with David Longwell (Burnley Academy manager) at Burnley – I’m really pleased that both they and us can offer him this opportunity for his further development.