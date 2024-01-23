Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Beech’s players are due to host FC Halifax Town (7.45pm), having seen Saturday’s trip to York City postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Fylde sit third-bottom of the National League table, two points from safety with 19 games remaining.

The first of those comes this evening with the Coasters meeting ninth-placed Halifax, a team with whom they drew 2-2 in November.

Taelor O'Kane scored both goals when AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town drew in November Picture: Steve McLellan

Richardson said: “Halifax were a strong team going forward when we played them in the reverse fixture.

“We managed to weather them well in the first half of that game but, the chances they had in the second half, they took them.

“It’s another game where we could have easily walked away with all three points.

“It’ll be a good contest again and no doubt it’ll be a good atmosphere under the lights for us to embrace.”

Back-to-back wins against Rochdale and Hartlepool United mean it’s only one defeat in seven home league games under Chris Beech.

Despite being in and around the bottom four all season, Richardson maintained the spirit in Fylde’s camp is upbeat.

“The confidence around the group is really good,” he said.

“It’s always been good but, when we’re not winning games, it’s obviously frustrating.

“When you’re winning, there’s a spring in everyone’s step and it just gives us more to work on; like I mentioned, momentum is huge.