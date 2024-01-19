Chris Beech was delighted after AFC Fylde confirmed the appointments of Nick Anderton and Conrad Prendergast to his backroom team for the rest of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prendergast takes on a first-team coaching role, combining that with his existing position in charge of the U18 Academy squad.

Anderton comes in as assistant first-team coach, having retired last year as a result of his diagnosis with osteosarcoma; a rare bone cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since had the all-clear and links up again with Beech, his former boss at Carlisle United.

Nick Anderton (left) and Conrad Prendergast (right) have joined Chris Beech's coaching team at AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde

Fylde’s head coach told The Gazette: “Nick has a great insight and has got good football knowledge.

“As a player, he captained a team I inherited at Carlisle, which was five points off relegation, and took us to the top of the league within six months.

“He’s played non-league, Football League, been promoted and he’s got really good connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s player-relatable and he understands what motivates them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conrad has been a coach for a long time and he’s got some fantastic attributes we can utilise, plus it’s a good opportunity for him to understand first-team football.

“It also shows that not only do players progress at AFC Fylde but staff can as well – and that’s pleasing from my perspective.”

Fylde’s coaching staff had required a new face or two following former assistant boss Andy Taylor’s appointment as the head coach of Bolton Wanderers’ B team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new appointments can also help to ease some of the burden on Beech, who took on the head coaching role after Adam Murray’s departure in addition to his director of football responsibilities.

He added: “It’s been pretty difficult. It’s hard sometimes when you need a lot of support from a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One minute I’m negotiating a contract, then I’m scanning it to make sure it gets done.

“Ultimately, it’s important to stick to what’s really important, which is players’ standards in training and what we represent on matchdays.

“We have to make sure we keep at it because it’s been really good in the last 12 or so league games.