AFC Fylde boss backs new coaches to shine
Prendergast takes on a first-team coaching role, combining that with his existing position in charge of the U18 Academy squad.
Anderton comes in as assistant first-team coach, having retired last year as a result of his diagnosis with osteosarcoma; a rare bone cancer.
He has since had the all-clear and links up again with Beech, his former boss at Carlisle United.
Fylde’s head coach told The Gazette: “Nick has a great insight and has got good football knowledge.
“As a player, he captained a team I inherited at Carlisle, which was five points off relegation, and took us to the top of the league within six months.
“He’s played non-league, Football League, been promoted and he’s got really good connections.
“He’s player-relatable and he understands what motivates them.
“Conrad has been a coach for a long time and he’s got some fantastic attributes we can utilise, plus it’s a good opportunity for him to understand first-team football.
“It also shows that not only do players progress at AFC Fylde but staff can as well – and that’s pleasing from my perspective.”
Fylde’s coaching staff had required a new face or two following former assistant boss Andy Taylor’s appointment as the head coach of Bolton Wanderers’ B team.
The new appointments can also help to ease some of the burden on Beech, who took on the head coaching role after Adam Murray’s departure in addition to his director of football responsibilities.
He added: “It’s been pretty difficult. It’s hard sometimes when you need a lot of support from a lot of people.
“One minute I’m negotiating a contract, then I’m scanning it to make sure it gets done.
“Ultimately, it’s important to stick to what’s really important, which is players’ standards in training and what we represent on matchdays.
“We have to make sure we keep at it because it’s been really good in the last 12 or so league games.
“In those games, we’re mid-table (in the form table) but we’re recovering from the start we had.”