Defender extends his stay with AFC Fylde
The 23-year-old defender, who initially joined the club on a short-term deal in mid-September, will now stay for the remainder of the season.
Graham has made 20 appearances since joining the Coasters, scoring once in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round win against Leek Town.
Speaking after Fylde announced his stay, Graham said: “I’m delighted to continue my time at the club and commit to the team for the rest of the season.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Chris (Beech) since he was appointed head coach earlier this season and I hope to continue working hard to maintain our status in the National League.”
Graham’s Fylde move came after a successful trial period, having departed Rochdale over the summer.
The Coasters’ head coach, Chris Beech, was just as happy as his defender to get the extended deal completed.
He added: “Really pleased Sam has committed his time to our challenge ahead for the rest of the season.
“He had the opportunity to leave us but has shown great commitment to be part of our united challenge to retain NL status.
“His skill sets, aligned with his leadership skills, will be fully utilised in our remaining opportunities for the 23/24 season.
“While the team has improved in our last 11 games, conceding less goals and gaining three clean sheets, we have areas to further improve with our defensive record.
“Sam adds great value to assisting those improvements.
“I would like to thank David (Haythornthwaite, club owner) for supporting Sam’s commitment and would invite all the Coasters fans to join me as we look forward to the new year fixture list and challenges ahead, by passing Sam our good wishes and support.”
The Coasters have also confirmed details of two departures from Mill Farm.
Bolton Wanderers have recalled loanee Nelson Khumbeni, while Siya Ligendza has joined Eastbourne Borough on loan for the rest of the season.
That sees the striker link up again with former Fylde boss Adam Murray, who became Eastbourne manager last week.