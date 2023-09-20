AFC Fylde land another former Sheffield United youngster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old, who joined on a free transfer after a trial period with the Coasters, agreed a short-term deal and made his debut in Tuesday night’s loss at Solihull Moors.
Having come through Sheffield United’s youth system, Graham signed a first professional deal in 2017.
He had loan spells with FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners before joining Rochdale permanently in 2021.
Graham left Dale over the summer and becomes the second new signing of late after Kyron Gordon put pen to paper at Mill Farm last week.
Director of football, Chris Beech, said: "Sam joins us on a short-term deal after impressing in training over the last couple of weeks, whilst being patient for an opportunity.
“Sam is a defender at heart, with a humble and honest personality supported by experience in the National League and EFL at just 23.
"Like Kyron, he has come through a very competitive academy at Sheffield United and he is very determined to make his mark and progress his opportunity here with AFC Fylde.”
Graham added: “I’m very happy to be here and have signed a deal with the club after training with the lads for the past few weeks.
“It was something I wanted to get done and signed since coming through the door here, and I just can’t wait to get playing now and add my traits to the team.”