News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

AFC Fylde land another former Sheffield United youngster

AFC Fylde have added to their defensive options with the signing of Sam Graham.
By Gavin Browne
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old, who joined on a free transfer after a trial period with the Coasters, agreed a short-term deal and made his debut in Tuesday night’s loss at Solihull Moors.

Having come through Sheffield United’s youth system, Graham signed a first professional deal in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had loan spells with FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners before joining Rochdale permanently in 2021.

Most Popular
AFC Fylde's new signing Sam Graham Picture: AFC FyldeAFC Fylde's new signing Sam Graham Picture: AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde's new signing Sam Graham Picture: AFC Fylde
Read More
Home defeat last weekend

Graham left Dale over the summer and becomes the second new signing of late after Kyron Gordon put pen to paper at Mill Farm last week.

Director of football, Chris Beech, said: "Sam joins us on a short-term deal after impressing in training over the last couple of weeks, whilst being patient for an opportunity.

“Sam is a defender at heart, with a humble and honest personality supported by experience in the National League and EFL at just 23.

Hide Ad

"Like Kyron, he has come through a very competitive academy at Sheffield United and he is very determined to make his mark and progress his opportunity here with AFC Fylde.”

Hide Ad

Graham added: “I’m very happy to be here and have signed a deal with the club after training with the lads for the past few weeks.

“It was something I wanted to get done and signed since coming through the door here, and I just can’t wait to get playing now and add my traits to the team.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeSheffield UnitedChris BeechCoasters