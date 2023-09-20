AFC Fylde have added to their defensive options with the signing of Sam Graham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old, who joined on a free transfer after a trial period with the Coasters, agreed a short-term deal and made his debut in Tuesday night’s loss at Solihull Moors.

Having come through Sheffield United’s youth system, Graham signed a first professional deal in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had loan spells with FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners before joining Rochdale permanently in 2021.

AFC Fylde's new signing Sam Graham Picture: AFC Fylde

Graham left Dale over the summer and becomes the second new signing of late after Kyron Gordon put pen to paper at Mill Farm last week.

Director of football, Chris Beech, said: "Sam joins us on a short-term deal after impressing in training over the last couple of weeks, whilst being patient for an opportunity.

“Sam is a defender at heart, with a humble and honest personality supported by experience in the National League and EFL at just 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like Kyron, he has come through a very competitive academy at Sheffield United and he is very determined to make his mark and progress his opportunity here with AFC Fylde.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham added: “I’m very happy to be here and have signed a deal with the club after training with the lads for the past few weeks.