AFC Fylde were beaten at high-flying Solihull Moors on Tuesday despite taking the lead and putting in a spirited performance.

Emeka Obi had headed Fylde into an early lead but late first-half goals from Kade Craig and Josh Kelly meant the Coasters were beaten.

Adam Murray handed new signing Sam Graham a place in the starting line-up, while Jon Ustabasi came in for Luke Charman.

They took the lead on eight minutes when Nick Haughton’s corner dropped to Josh Kay, whose strike across goal was headed past Moors keeper Tommy Simkin by the unmarked Obi.

AFC Fylde were beaten at Solihull Moors on Tuesday Picture: Steve McLellan

Pushing to equalise, Kelly was allowed space to turn and volley with his effort from distance crashing off Theo Richardson’s crossbar.

Richardson also saved Matty Warburton’s long-distance shot before Jamey Osbourne fizzed a low drive wide.

Craig brought Moors back on level terms, cutting inside from the right before whipping a wicked left-footed shot into the top corner, leaving Richardson rooted to the spot.

Their second came in the 44th minute, Kelly playing a neat one-two with Osbourne before finding the bottom corner of Richardson's goal

Fylde almost levelled in added time as Ustabasi got the better of Kyle Morrison but Simkin was equal to his attempt.

The Coasters had an opportunity to level early in the second half when Osbourne fouled Kay on the edge of the box, but Haughton’s free-kick was off target.

Graham’s header towards the Moors’ goal forced a goalmouth scramble, ending with Simkin gathering possession, before another Haughton free-kick flashed narrowly past the far post.

At the other end, a swift breakaway saw Connor Barrett in the right place to prevent Connor Hall from converting Jack Stevens’ cross.

Danny Whitehead’s first-time shot landed inches wide of the home goal, though a frantic finish also saw Richardson hold a Stevens effort.

Haughton tested Simkin again with a dipping effort from range, which the keeper managed to push away for a corner, as Fylde were unable to find a late equaliser.

Solihull Moors: Simkin, Clarke, Newton, Stearman, Osbourne, Morrison, Maycock, Mafuta, Craig, Kelly (Stevens 65), Warburton (Hall 76). Subs not used: Barratt, Gordon, Brogan.