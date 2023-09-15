News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde land former Sheffield United defender as midfielder leaves on loan

It’s one in and one out at AFC Fylde after Kyron Gordon joined the Coasters while Tom Walker departed on loan.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Gordon has penned a short-term deal with the club, having left Sheffield United at the end of last season and trained with Fylde in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old defender made 10 appearances for the Blades in addition to loan spells with Boston United and Boreham Wood.

Fylde director of football, Chris Beech, said: “I’m really pleased Kyron has joined us on a short-term deal and I’m confident of him growing his opportunity here into a longer deal.

AFC Fylde new boy Kyron Gordon with Chris Beech, the club's director of football Picture: AFC FyldeAFC Fylde new boy Kyron Gordon with Chris Beech, the club's director of football Picture: AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde new boy Kyron Gordon with Chris Beech, the club's director of football Picture: AFC Fylde
“Kyron has had a great football upbringing after coming through a very competitive youth academy at Sheffield United.

“Kyron can play in many defensive positions and is more suited to the right side of the pitch. He can also provide defensive competition in the midfield area.

“His natural instincts are to defend with intensity and aggression and is someone who has an athletic, aerobic build and covers the ground really well.”

Heading away from Mill Farm is Walker, who has joined National League North club Buxton on loan until January.

The 27-year-old will link up with the Bucks ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Macclesfield Town.

Walker initially joined the Coasters from Salford City in 2020 before departing for Harrogate Town that summer.

Loans with Notts County and Stockport County followed before signing for the latter in the summer of 2021.

Further loans saw Walker feature for Altrincham and Fylde, who then signed him permanently last year.

However, he has only featured three times for Adam Murray’s squad this season and is looking for regular game time at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Beech added: “Tom finds himself outside Adam’s attacking options at present.

"Going to Buxton on loan until January gives him a great opportunity to play, whilst freeing up finance to strengthen the squad in other areas of the pitch.

"We have placed a seven-day call back in the deal, which can be activated after 28 days if required. We wish Tom all the best in this period.”

