AFC Fylde's numbers are not adding up

AFC Fylde seek a second win of the National League season tomorrow with head coach Adam Murray believing the league table doesn’t reflect their match data.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
The Coasters are third-bottom on their return to non-league’s top flight, having lost five of their eight games so far.

They welcome an Eastleigh team, who sit two places and as many points above them in the early standings.

Both sides have points to prove with Fylde having taken one point from 15, conceding 14 goals along the way, while Eastleigh lost 6-0 to Gateshead last time out.

AFC Fylde are back at Mill Farm tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde are back at Mill Farm tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellan
Fylde’s results may not make for pleasant reading but Murray maintains another set of numbers presents a different outlook.

“The big thing for me is data and statistics because of the clubs I’ve worked at before,” he said.

“I see the benefits of it and, if we get certain things in place, then, eventually, it will turn.

“If you look at our expected goals conceded, it should be nine or 10 but we’ve conceded 21.

“We don’t concede high quality chances. Some of the efforts shouldn’t be going in, so we have to look at certain bits and bobs.

“With our expected points total, we should be seventh, so it’s frustrating.

“However, if we keep doing what we’re doing, we will get to where we need to get.

“When you aren’t winning games, things aren’t great, but I think we’re all on the same page in terms of inside the club.

“I’ve had a good couple of meetings with the chairman (David Haythornthwaite). We know what we need to do but it’s going to be a bit of a process.”

