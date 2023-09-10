AFC Fylde 0, Aldershot 2: Shots’ second-half salvo is enough to down the Coasters

​AFC Fylde suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Aldershot Town in the National League at Mill Farm on Saturday.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Second-half goals from Ryan Glover and Tyler Frost proved decisive for the Shots and allowed them to claim all three points.

Debutant goalkeeper Max Metcalfe was kept busy in the opening minutes, keeping out low efforts from Josh Stokes and Frost before Fylde grew into the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bird’s free-kick was controlled by Philliskirk and moved out to Josh Kay on the right, who cut inside and bent his left-footed strike across the goal and just over Bycroft’s upright.

Siya Ligendza forces Aldershot keeper to punch clear (photo: Steve Mclellan)

Fylde forced Bycroft into another good stop when Ligendza went through one-on-one with the Shots ‘keeper – however, his powerful drive was pushed away to safety.

Murray’s men went close again when Whitehead’s corner was eventually fired wide by Bird.

Fylde began the second half with attacking intent, and Bycroft was well-positioned to dive low and thwart Charman and Ligendza early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Widdrington’s visitors took the lead after 69 minutes when Glover’s low shot from the left side of the Coasters box found its way into Metcalfe’s bottom right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde looked for an immediate response, with Haughton’s snapshot arrowed straight at Bycroft and Ligendza having the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Moments later, Barrett got beyond his marker, drove into the box and delivered a pinpoint cross towards Ligendza, but he couldn’t get his back post header on target when pressured by Coby Rowe and captain Aaron Jones.

Aldershot doubled their lead 10 minutes after the opener when Metcalfe was unable to stop Frost’s 25-yard drive from reaching the top left corner.

AFC Fylde: Metcalfe, Conlan, Whitmore ©, Obi, Bird (Omotayo 74), Kay (Barrett 51), O’Kane (Haughton 59), Whitehead, Philliskirk, Charman, Ligendza.

Subs not used: Davis, Ustabasi.