News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

AFC Fylde boss demands a defensive improvement

Adam Murray is anxious to add steel to an AFC Fylde defence he describes as “a ball of fluff”.
By Andy Moore
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Coasters have leaked more goals, 19, than any other side in the National League.

They conceded three for the fourth match running in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Murray admits his post-match tirades are becoming as repetitive as the defensive errors.

Most Popular
AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
Read More
AFC Fylde head coach's challenge for his players

“I’m boring myself saying the same things but we’re allowing too many shots and we don’t know how to defend our box,” he told the club’s media team.

“You have a shot at us and you score. You may as well just replay the past five interviews I’ve done because it’s exactly the same.

“You can work on the training ground for as many hours as you want but you can’t insert steel into certain parts of the team. You either have it or you haven’t.

Hide Ad

“We aren’t showing enough fighting spirit or doing the basics well enough. We’ve spent weeks and weeks on it and we’re still not hitting the mark.

Hide Ad

“Something has to change. If results keep going like that, then it’s me that is changed but we cannot defend like that as a team. It’s not good enough.”

Fylde have won one of their first seven games since promotion, though Saturday’s outcome in London could have been different.

Two down at half-time, Fylde were given a lifeline by Taelor O’Kane’s first goal for the club and would have drawn level had Siya Ligendza’s strike not been disallowed.

Hide Ad

Murray, however, is not looking for excuses and added: “You have to earn that rub of the green and that little bit of luck.

“We can’t keep conceding the type of goals we are and all the goals are exactly the same.”

Hide Ad

Fylde’s next two games are at Mill Farm, starting against Aldershot on Saturday, but Murray says a new mindset is needed wherever they play.

“At the minute, it doesn’t matter if we score two, three or four because we aren’t keeping the other end closed,” he said, “It’s tin hats on and get to work.”

Related topics:Adam MurrayCoastersAFC FyldeNational LeagueRedbridgeLondon