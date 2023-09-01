Adam Murray wants an end to the mistakes which he feels have already cost AFC Fylde a number of National League points this season.

The Coasters’ first six games on their return to non-league’s top flight have seen a division-high total of 28 goals scored.

Twelve of those have been by Murray’s players, who have conceded three times in each of their last three matches – and 16 overall for the season.

They have also seen red in three of those six matches, leaving the club 21st in the early league table: though only three points behind Gateshead in 11th.

While happy with his players’ work going forward, Fylde’s head coach wants to fix matters at the other end of the pitch.

When asked how he does that ahead of tomorrow’s game at Dagenham and Redbridge, Murray told The Gazette: “Work, hard work.

“The way I coach, the way I look at the game, is if something’s not right or the standard’s not where it needs to be, then I’m a big believer you get back on the grass and fix it – you find ways to make that area better by coaching.

“If something can’t improve, or the individual can’t improve, then you have to change the individual.

“We’re trying to put things right at the moment but it’s tough to judge people.

“One of the big things I’ve taken over the last five or six games is, if we keep 11 men on the pitch, we come away with four or five more points.