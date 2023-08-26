News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde boss condemns 'absolutely ridiculous' Bank Holiday schedule

Adam Murray has hit out at the fixture programme which sees AFC Fylde playing two National League matches in three days across the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Murray’s squad travel to Hartlepool United for tonight’s live match (5.30pm) before hosting Altrincham on Monday afternoon.

Some teams have brought forward matches with Rochdale and Bromley, Solihull Moors and FC Halifax Town, and Southend United and Eastleigh playing last night.

David Unsworth, Murray’s Oldham Athletic counterpart, has criticised the double-header and has an ally in the Coasters’ boss.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray is unhappy with two games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray is unhappy with two games in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend Picture: Steve McLellan
Warning for players

Murray said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. We’re playing Saturday teatime and then we have to play again with less than 48 hours’ rest.

“I don’t think it’s right for players’ welfare. We aren’t getting back to our ground until getting on for 11pm on Saturday and then we have to play on Monday.”

Fylde make the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium, looking to respond after last week’s stoppage-time loss at Wealdstone.

They face a Pools team sitting fourth with three wins from four as they seek a return to the EFL.

It’s the second time this season that Fylde have met one of the teams fancied to be among the promotion chasers after losing against Chesterfield a fortnight ago.

“We expect a team that’s trying to win the league,” Murray said of their hosts.

“They will be expected to go straight back up. I imagine that’s the expectation within the camp, so we will have to be at our best.

“Even though we lost our last game in a really tough fashion, I still have 100 per cent belief in what we do.”

