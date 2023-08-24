Adam Murray has warned his AFC Fylde players they have to stand up and be counted following defeat at Wealdstone last weekend.

Having trailed early on in their National League meeting, goals from Gold Omotayo and Nick Haughton had Murray’s players 2-1 in front as the hour mark approached.

Pierce Bird collected a second yellow card moments later but Fylde held out until the 86th minute, when they were pegged back before Wealdstone’s winner deep into added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While annoyed with Bird’s dismissal, Fylde’s third in four games this season, the nature of Wealdstone’s goals was also a disappointment.

AFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

Murray said of the red card: “It’s a totally different game, we had to change everything.

“In this heat, and a really sticky pitch, 10 men was going to be tough.

“We managed it with two minutes to go and then a ball comes into our box and we don’t do the basics.

a

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t put our body on the line when we have done for the previous half an hour building up to that, which is even more disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re going to concede a goal against a team like this, that plays, at least let them cut you open but not from a set piece.

“For me, that’s just a lack of responsibility. People have to step up to the mark.

“We’ve gone up to a new level, some people have still not found their feet yet and we’ve not got time to wait for people. We need people to step up or other people will have to come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about winning football matches. We’re not going to be able to win every football match, I understand that, but if we’re going to lose football matches we lose it by conceding playing our way, not by conceding goals like we’ve conceded today.

“I just felt our structure was good up to a certain degree (but) we switch off once, go off game plan and they score which is really disappointing.