Ten-man AFC Fylde lost a second-half lead as they were defeated at Wealdstone in the National League.

Thavon Campbell edged the Stones ahead on Saturday before Gold Omotayo and Nick Haughton put the Coasters in front.

However, following Pierce Bird’s red card for a second yellow, Nathan Ferguson levelled late on before Campbell acrobatically scored the winner in stoppage time.

Adam Murray’s men started positively as Haughton played a neat one-two with Omotayo before curling straight at Jed Ward.

Nick Haughton scores from inside his own half during AFC Fylde's defeat at Wealdstone Picture: Steve McLellan

However, the Coasters fell behind as Campbell turned Charles Clayden’s cross beyond Theo Richardson.

Pushing for an immediate response, Luke Charman saw his strike deflected for a corner before Richardson saved Campbell’s effort from a tight angle.

Richardson also did well to thwart Sam Bowen before Fylde levelled with half-time eight minutes away.

Haughton’s free-kick from the left was met by Omotayo, who powered his header past Ward.

The keeper also kept out Charman’s swerving effort before the break arrived with the game level at 1-1.

Ward was equal to Omotayo’s close-range effort before the Coasters went ahead on 56 minutes in spectacular fashion.

Haughton collected possession, spotted Ward off his line and floated an audacious effort over the keeper from inside his own half.

Six minutes later, Fylde were reduced to 10 men as Bird was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Micah Obiero’s rising strike went over and Richardson superbly punched away Jack Cook’s first-time strike before the hosts then took advantage of the extra body.

They equalised on 85 minutes after Ferguson arrowed an effort past Richardson and into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

In the 10 minutes of additional time that followed, the Stones’ Sean Adarkwa headed straight at Richardson before Charlie Barker glanced an effort over.

The deciding moment came in the 99th minute when Barker headed a corner back across goal to Campbell, who found Richardson’s bottom left corner with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Wealdstone: Ward, Cook, Barker, Charles (Ferguson 66), Dyer, Kretzschmar (Adarkwa 80) Obiero, Clayden (Allarakhia 73) Bowen, Mundle-Smith, Campbell. Subs not used: Barrett, Olomola.