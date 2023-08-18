The 20-year-old former England U19 international will provide competition for Theo Richardson, while Chris Neal recovers from injury.

Metcalfe, who stands at 6ft 6in, signed his first professional contract at the Riverside Stadium two years ago.

He had been on the books with Newcastle United before joining Middlesbrough at U15 level.

AFC Fylde loan signing Max Metcalfe Picture: AFC Fylde

Metcalfe also made 10 appearances while on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North last season before featuring for Fylde over the summer.

The Coasters’ director of football, Chris Beech, said: “Max joins us having already made a couple of cameo appearances in pre-season for us; some of you Coasters may have caught a glimpse of him at Bamber Bridge in the second half.

“His attitude, character and capabilities are a great match with our expectations to playing in goal.

“His calm, consistent traits will add both to our daily work on the training ground and our matchday opportunities as a team.

“Having met both his father and Max, it is clear to see he will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department, with bags of energy to make a difference.

“We would like to thank Middlesbrough’s Craig Liddle (Academy manager) and Karen Nelson (secretary) for assisting and supporting the loan.”

Metcalfe added: “I’m over the moon to have signed on loan for the club.

“I am so happy it’s all been sorted so I can kick on and try to help the team the best I can.

“After playing a few games in pre-season for Fylde, I wanted to make sure I got the loan deal sorted as quickly as possible.

“I love the way the team plays and I think it’s the perfect environment for me to develop.

“My main aim is to break into the team and become number one here, which will help show my true ability when on the pitch.

“Spennymoor was my first loan and I loved playing men’s football where results really do matter.