AFC Fylde’s players return to action tomorrow having pleased head coach Adam Murray after claiming a first league win of the season.

Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Kidderminster Harriers was the club’s first home victory in non-league’s top flight since March 2020.

It was the perfect way to bounce back from defeat against Chesterfield the previous weekend, though it came in dramatic fashion.

All of the goals came late on, Luke Charman opening the scoring for the Coasters on 79 minutes.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

Kieran Phillips levelled on 84 minutes, only for Luke Conlan to give Fylde victory two minutes later.

“I’m getting used to that at this place to be honest!” Murray told The Gazette of their eventful evening.

“It was a scrappy game but we knew it was going to be a different game to the one we faced at the weekend.

“We knew we had to stand up and be counted against a very direct team – and we probably didn’t play as much football as we’d have liked – but the important thing was getting the points on the board.”

Next up for Murray’s men is another long trip with Wealdstone their hosts tomorrow.

Having won the National League South in the 2019/20 season, they have improved every year in the top flight since.

Three games so far have brought one win and two draws with Murray expecting a different game to the one in midweek.

He said: “They are a good team, a really good team, and they like to play.