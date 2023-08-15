Adam Murray has high hopes for Josh Kay as AFC Fylde look to make their mark in the National League this season.

Kay, a former youngster with the Coasters, rejoined the club last week having departed Barrow AFC after five years.

The 26-year-old had been offered a new contract at the end of last season but a deal could not be done.

Having agreed to bolster the Fylde midfield, Kay lasted 56 minutes against Chesterfield last weekend.

Josh Kay featured for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

However, as Murray admitted, the move hadn’t entirely come out of nowhere.

Fylde’s head coach told The Gazette: “He’d trained with us for a little bit and wanted to have a look.

“He stood out straight away. There was never any question about his quality and the attributes he brings.

“He had a few offers from the EFL and we knew we would have to do something special in terms of getting him to play his football for us: for him to choose us was really pleasing.

“He’s got a lot of quality, which you see in training because he does things with that extra touch of class.

“He’s got pace and power, he’s got goals and assists in him and he can play in a number of positions.”

After promotion from National League North, Fylde have opted for evolution rather than revolution in terms of their squad.

Six new faces have come in, though Murray hasn’t ruled out further business.

“We’re happy at the minute but we’d probably like one more in the building,” he confirmed.