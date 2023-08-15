News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

AFC Fylde boss thrilled to land new face

Adam Murray has high hopes for Josh Kay as AFC Fylde look to make their mark in the National League this season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Kay, a former youngster with the Coasters, rejoined the club last week having departed Barrow AFC after five years.

The 26-year-old had been offered a new contract at the end of last season but a deal could not be done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having agreed to bolster the Fylde midfield, Kay lasted 56 minutes against Chesterfield last weekend.

Josh Kay featured for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellanJosh Kay featured for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan
Josh Kay featured for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan
Read More
Continuity is key for AFC Fylde owner

However, as Murray admitted, the move hadn’t entirely come out of nowhere.

Fylde’s head coach told The Gazette: “He’d trained with us for a little bit and wanted to have a look.

“He stood out straight away. There was never any question about his quality and the attributes he brings.

Hide Ad

“He had a few offers from the EFL and we knew we would have to do something special in terms of getting him to play his football for us: for him to choose us was really pleasing.

Hide Ad

“He’s got a lot of quality, which you see in training because he does things with that extra touch of class.

“He’s got pace and power, he’s got goals and assists in him and he can play in a number of positions.”

After promotion from National League North, Fylde have opted for evolution rather than revolution in terms of their squad.

Hide Ad

Six new faces have come in, though Murray hasn’t ruled out further business.

“We’re happy at the minute but we’d probably like one more in the building,” he confirmed.

“We aren’t in a position where we have to rush, we’ll wait until the one who fits the bill comes along.”

Related topics:Adam MurrayAFC FyldeNational LeagueCoastersEFLChesterfieldThe Gazette