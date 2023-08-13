AFC Fylde’s first home game back in the fifth tier saw them beaten on a difficult day for Adam Murray’s men.

Goals from Tyrone Williams, Liam Mandeville and Will Grigg put Chesterfield in command at half-time, after which Ryan Colclough added a fourth.

Jon Ustabasi and Harry Davis pulled two back late on, though the latter also saw red.

Murray made two changes from the draw at Maidenhead United, Luke Charman and Josh Kay replacing Ustabasi and Connor Barrett.

Harry Davis (on the floor) scores AFC Fylde's second goal against Chesterfield Picture: Steve McLellan

Davis had already cleared Colclough’s effort for a corner before Fylde were behind with six minutes on the clock.

Ollie Banks’ cross was nodded down by Jamie Grimes and into the path of Williams, who managed to bundle it beyond Theo Richardson.

Moments later, a deflection reached Will Grigg, who was superbly denied by Richardson.

Fylde grew into the contest and, midway through the half, Danny Whitehead’s fierce strike was beaten away by visiting keeper Harry Tyrer.

Just past the half-hour, Nick Haughton’s 25-yard free-kick thumped off the bar before the loose ball was dealt with.

Colclough fired inches wide at the other end before Chesterfield doubled their advantage on 37 minutes.

Branden Horton’s pass set Armando Dobra free inside the box, with Mandeville in position to receive a pull-back and fire past Richardson.

Then, in stoppage time, Grigg pounced on Kay’s pass back to round Richardson and tap home.

Leading 3-0 at half-time, Chesterfield netted a fourth after 49 minutes as Colclough collected Mandeville’s pass and drilled the ball into the far corner.

Fylde pulled one back in the 74th minute when Charman broke free, moving play out to the left for Ustabasi.

He was able to drive from his own half and into the box, eventually beating Tyrer from close range.

Murray’s men pushed for a second, which came on 86 minutes when Davis powered in a header following Whitehead’s corner.

Late chances also fell to Danny Philliskirk and Gold Omotayo before Davis was sent off for a second yellow.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Conlan, Davis, Obi, Bird (Ustabasi 50), Kay (Walker 56), Whitehead, Philliskirk, Charman, Haughton (Ligendza 70), Omotayo. Subs not used: Glynn, Whitmore