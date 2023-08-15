AFC Fylde 2 Kidderminster Harriers 1: Conlan seals first win in late goal spree

Fylde's first win back in non-league's top flight came in dramatic style on Tuesday night against the side promoted with them from National League North.

All the goals came in the final 10 minutes at Mill Farm, where Luke Conlan netted the 85th-minute winner seconds after Kieran Phillips had cancelled Luke Charman's opener.

With one point to show for their first two National League games, Coasters boss Adam Murray made two changes as club captain Alex Whitmore came in for the suspended Harry Davis and Jon Ustabasi replaced Gold Omotayo up front.

Fylde were first to threaten as a corner by new signing Josh Kay was flicked narrowly wide by Charman.

Theo Richardson was called into action at the other end soon afterwards, turning Zak Brown's first-time volley from a corner over the crossbar.

Fylde went close again when keeper Christian Dibble's weak clearance landed at the feet of Ustabasi but his pass for the unmarked Charman was smothered by a relieved Dibble.

Dibble was at his best midway through the first half, diving to his right to keep Charman's powerful left-foot shot out of the top corner.

The final two chances of the half fell to Kidderminster as Nathaniel Knight-Percival shot straight at Richardson from distance and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain blasted too high under pressure from Conlan.

The visitors pressed at the start of the second half but Oxlade-Chamberlain effort from a corner was cleared off the line.

Richardson saved a low shot by former Fylde player Ash Hemmings and Jack Lambert's fierce drive was blocked by Emeka Obi, while at the other end Whitmore headed Danny Whitehead's cross straight at Dibble.

Harriers' Kane Richards curled a shot over but it was Fylde who brioke the deadlock with Charman's powerful strike from inside the box.

Omotayo then headed Charman's cross against the bar and the visitors equalised when Phillips' long-range chip looped over Richardson.

The final twist saw Obi tee-up Conlan to bundle the ball home for Fylde, who visit Wealdstone on Saturday.

Fylde: Richardson, Conlan, Whitmore, Bird, Obi, Kay (Walker 74), Philliskirk, Whitehead, Haughton (Ligendza 87), Ustabasi (Omotayo 67), Charman; Not used: O'Kane, Glynn