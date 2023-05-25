Neal, who turns 38 in October, has agreed a one-year deal with the National League North champions.

The Coasters number one has topped 100 appearances over three seasons with the club and was an ever-present in 2022/23, sharing NLN's Golden Glove award with 19 clean sheets.

Goalkeeper Chris Neal is congratulated on his new contract by AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech Picture: AFC FYLDE

Like Haughton, Neal is a former Fleetwood Town player and joined Fylde from Salford City. He was in the Ammies side which denied the Coasters in the 2018/19 National League play-off final and has made well over 200 EFL appearances, mostly for Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

Neal said: “I was very happy to play every minute of every game and finish with 19 clean sheets.

“Everyone can see the ambition the club has and the direction it is going in, which is why it was an easy decision for me.

“We should be striving for even more success this year. Most of us in the squad have already played in the National League or above, so we have nothing to fear.”

Director of football Chris Beech added: “Chris was outstanding in many ways, both on and off the pitch. His preparation to perform and availability to start 56 fixtures was quite remarkable.

“His clean sheet record was a great indicator of his performances, professionalism and capabilities.

