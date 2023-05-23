The Coasters also have the option to keep Haughton for a further 12 months and revealed this is the biggest player contract they have ever agreed.

The 28-year-old midfielder was National League North's player of the year and top goalscorer, also winning the club's player of the season awards from the supporters and his fellow players.

Nick Haughton enjoys AFC Fylde's promotion to the National League and now has a new contract to celebrate too

Fylde came within 90 minutes of promotion to the EFL in his first season at Mill Farm. And Haughton is determined to challenge again following the club's return to the National League after three seasons in non-league's second tier.

Haughton has spent the past five seasons with Fylde and has scored 80 goals in just over 150 appearances.

He joined in October 2018 from Salford City, the club that defeated Fylde in that season's play-off final – the Coasters were back at Wembley a week later, when Haughton was man of the match in their FA Trophy triumph against Leyton Orient.

Nobody foresaw relegation amid a global pandemic the following season and Haughton is anxious to make up for lost time.

He said: “After a great season, I'm looking forward to the next couple of years and seeing what we can do next season. I do love it here, it really does feel like home and next season I really want to get the club into the Football League.

“The chairman has drive and ambition to get into the EFL and that's definitely something I want to help them achieve.

“Now we're back in the National League, we're looking to make the step up to the EFL as quickly as we can. We don't want to make the numbers up next season.

“At the minimum we want the play-offs and hopefully we can go on to the EFL. It's going to be a very important season for us.

“I have a really good connection with the gaffer (Adam Murray) and Tayls (assistant Andy Taylor). They have helped me a lot this season and hopefully we can do the same next season.

“It's a great bunch. We won the league last year, the cohesion was brilliant and hopefully we can take that into next season.”

Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “When we signed Nick in 2018, I was over the moon as I knew what a talent he was. I feel just as happy, if not more so today.

“I think by Nick’s own admission his first two years at the club weren’t particularly great as he was in and out of the team. It’s only in the last two years Nick’s talents have really come to the fore.

“For that reason, I know everyone associated with the club, especially the fans, will be delighted with Nick’s commitment.

“I don’t think I’d be speaking out of turn by saying it’s the biggest contract we’ve ever offered anyone at the club but it’s also a huge investment for the next part of our journey.

“Apart from being a brilliant footballer, Nick’s also a great human being, and he sets a great example to anyone who wants to be a professional in any walk of life.”

Director of football Chris Beech added: “It’s vital we recruit to attack the National League and the challenges ahead … and retaining key players is part of that process.

“Nick and the club’s ambitions align, and it was evident in negotiations that both parties want to represent the AFC Fylde identity in striving to achieve future success.”

Out-of-contract goalkeeper Chris Neal and young prospect Harvey Gregson has also been offered new deals.

