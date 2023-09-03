AFC Fylde suffered defeat at Victoria Road in their latest National League outing on Saturday.

The Coasters trailed to two goals in six minutes midway through the first half from Ryan Hill and Josh Rees before Taelor O’Kane pulled one back with half-time looming.

Siya Ligendza had a goal chalked off for offside before Omar Mussa netted Dagenham’s third to complete the scoring.

Fylde had the first opportunity six minutes into the game when Josh Kay put Kieran Glynn one-on-one with Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham, who saved well.

AFC Fylde's Taelor O'Kane scores their goal in defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge Picture: Steve McLellan

At the other end, Emeka Obi’s misplaced pass enabled Jake Hessenthaler to play Hill in behind, but he was thwarted by Theo Richardson.

The Daggers led from the resulting corner as Hill’s powerful strike from 25 yards beat Richardson and flew into the top corner.

Seven minutes later, the Coasters were two behind as Rees thumped past Richardson from close range.

Coasters boss Adam Murray made a change on the half-hour, Gold Omotayo replacing Glynn, before Fylde halved their deficit as O’Kane collected Kay’s pass before composing himself and scoring.

Just before the break, Rees intercepted Luke Conlan’s header back to Richardson and found Charley Kendall, who could only shoot straight at the keeper.

Club captain Alex Whitmore came on at half-time for Fylde, who started the second half on the front foot.

Omotayo’s header was deflected behind before Ligendza turned home Danny Whitehead’s pass, only for the goal to be deemed offside.

Kay sent a low effort narrowly wide before the hosts grabbed a third on 59 minutes as Mussa collected Hill’s pass before cutting inside and finding the bottom corner.

Chances came and went for Frankie Vincent and Sam Ling as the hosts aimed to extend their lead.

Fylde also forced Justham into a good stop late on, tipping over Omotayo’s volley following nice build-up play from Luke Charman and Whitehead.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Tavares, Hessenthaler, Weston, Rees (Ibie 89), Vincent (Clarke 62), Hill (Lawless 74), Phipps, Kendall, Ling, Mussa. Subs not used: Strizovic, Page.