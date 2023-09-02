Adam Murray has given his AFC Fylde players a vote of confidence as they prepare for a return to action this afternoon.

The Coasters head to Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League, looking to collect a second win of the campaign.

They face a home team which had lost three of its first four games until victories against Barnet and Wealdstone over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Those wins lifted them to 13th in the early table, eight places – but only two points – ahead of Fylde.

AFC Fylde's Gold Omotayo scores their second goal against Altrincham on Monday Picture: Steve McLellan

“They had a good weekend,” Murray said of today’s opposition.

“They picked up two wins, which will have given them confidence, but for us, it’s about making sure we’re right.

“We’ve shown that if we’re right on the day, then we can compete with anybody. I haven’t seen anything at this level that scares me.”

Fylde’s first six matches have certainly been entertaining affairs with 28 goals coming in that time.

Nick Haughton usually takes the limelight in an attacking sense but Gold Omotayo has also stepped up in the first month.

Omotayo, who joined over the summer from King’s Lynn Town, has scored in each of his last three appearances for the club.

Murray added: “Going forward, we’re showing we’re one of the best attacking teams in the league.

“Gold has come in and he’s been brilliant for the team. He’s managed to get his goals as well, which is good.

“We always look like scoring when we go forward, we create a lot of chances at that end.