AFC Fylde 1 Eastleigh FC 2: Murray makes changes but his Coasters suffer home defeat

AFC Fylde were narrowly defeated 2-1 at home by Eastleigh on Saturday in the National League.

Adam Murray handed new signing Kyron Gordon his debut in Fylde colours. Meanwhile, Theo Richardson and Nick Haughton also returned to the side.

Jake Taylor’s 17th-minute opener saw the Coasters behind at the interval, in a first half in which they had captain Alex Whitmore dismissed.

Paul McCallum doubled Eastleigh’s advantage five minutes after half-time before Trent Rendall flicked a header into his own net to half the deficit, but the Coasters could not find an elusive equaliser.

AFC Fylde pull a goal back against Eastleigh (Picture: Steve McLellan)

The Coasters started brightly and a well-worked breakaway upfield saw Josh Kay feed Nick Haughton, but the Coasters’ No.10 drilled an effort narrowly wide of the left post.

Eastleigh led after 17 minutes after Trent Rendall’s deep free-kick was played across goal by Scott Quigley from the right to be eventually tapped in at the back post by Taylor.

With nine minutes left until half-time, Fylde’s task was made more difficult when referee John Mulligan sent Whitemore off following an off-the-ball incident.

Richard Hill’s Spitfires scored their second on 51 minutes. Quigley’s effort deflected into the path of McCallum, who converted past Richardson and into the roof of the net from a matter of yards.

Fylde had a goal back in the 77th minute after Rendall turned Conlan’s pinpoint cross from the left beyond his own goalkeeper.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Conlan, Obi, Whitmore, Gordon, Kay, Whitehead, Philliskirk (Ustabasi 67′), Haughton, Ligendza (Barrett 39′), Charman (Omotayo 65′)

Unused Subs: Glynn, O’Kane.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Clampin (Rutherford 45′), Francillette, Langston, Rendall, Boldewijn, Carter (Nwabuokie 82′), Taylor (Atangana 53′) McCallum, Quigley, Maguire