AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech likened matchwinner Danny Ormerod to darts sensation Luke Littler after the teenager’s first National League goals sealed victory over Rochdale on New Year’s Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 17-year-old scored twice on his full league debut as the 2-0 Mill Farm victory lifted the Coasters off the bottom of the table.

Ormerod’s two goals in four second-half minutes avenged Fylde’s defeat by the same scoreline at Rochdale on Boxing Day and ended a seven-game winless run in the league, which stretched back to October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool youth player Ormerod stole the show against Beech’s former club and the head coach told the Coasters’ media team: “Playing young players is something we did many times at Rochdale and Danny has done what that darts player (Littler) has done.

Danny Ormerod scored his first National League goals for Fylde against Rochdale Picture: Steve McLellan

“I told him to play football like that young fellow plays darts and he has scored two great goals.

“It took him a bit of time to get into the game and I wanted him to link more with Nick (Haughton) to challenge the opponent more – but we shouldn’t take anything away from Danny’s performance and he led the line really well as a young man.

“We swapped the wingers over and Luke (Charman) sparked into life, I don’t know what he had to do to get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done to him for moving position and that’s part of why we won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was overshadowed by an injury to Dale winger Jesurun Uchegbulam, who collided with an advertising hoarding in the second half.

Play was halted for 20 minutes while the Nigerian was treated before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Beech said: “He’s a very quick player trying to go on the outside of our fastest player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are going hell for leather on a wet surface but there’s no way Jon Ustabasi has a bad bone in his body and it’s pure accident.

“The ref stopped the game so everyone could do what they needed to do to make sure the lad’s in a better place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish him well and thank the off-field staff for being as good as they could be.”

Beech admitted the winless run had taken a mental toll on his squad, adding: “When you play as well as we have but don’t get the tangible points, it affects belief and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had 15-16 shots on Boxing Day to Rochdale’s five and lost 2-0. We should have got more out of that game.

“Walking into the dressing room last Thursday, it was like someone had passed away. It made me stop what we were doing and we had to have a meeting.

“I had to show them the charts and we were fourth or fifth for expected goals. With that attacking prowess we should be a top-six team, so the biggest thing today is well done to the players for keeping the belief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde are without a game this weekend as scheduled opponents Aldershot Town are in FA Cup third-round action against West Bromwich Albion.