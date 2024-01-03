AFC Fylde young gun likened to darts' new star
The 17-year-old scored twice on his full league debut as the 2-0 Mill Farm victory lifted the Coasters off the bottom of the table.
Ormerod’s two goals in four second-half minutes avenged Fylde’s defeat by the same scoreline at Rochdale on Boxing Day and ended a seven-game winless run in the league, which stretched back to October.
Former Blackpool youth player Ormerod stole the show against Beech’s former club and the head coach told the Coasters’ media team: “Playing young players is something we did many times at Rochdale and Danny has done what that darts player (Littler) has done.
“I told him to play football like that young fellow plays darts and he has scored two great goals.
“It took him a bit of time to get into the game and I wanted him to link more with Nick (Haughton) to challenge the opponent more – but we shouldn’t take anything away from Danny’s performance and he led the line really well as a young man.
“We swapped the wingers over and Luke (Charman) sparked into life, I don’t know what he had to do to get on the scoresheet.
“Well done to him for moving position and that’s part of why we won.”
The match was overshadowed by an injury to Dale winger Jesurun Uchegbulam, who collided with an advertising hoarding in the second half.
Play was halted for 20 minutes while the Nigerian was treated before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
Beech said: “He’s a very quick player trying to go on the outside of our fastest player.
“They are going hell for leather on a wet surface but there’s no way Jon Ustabasi has a bad bone in his body and it’s pure accident.
“The ref stopped the game so everyone could do what they needed to do to make sure the lad’s in a better place.
“I wish him well and thank the off-field staff for being as good as they could be.”
Beech admitted the winless run had taken a mental toll on his squad, adding: “When you play as well as we have but don’t get the tangible points, it affects belief and confidence.
“We had 15-16 shots on Boxing Day to Rochdale’s five and lost 2-0. We should have got more out of that game.
“Walking into the dressing room last Thursday, it was like someone had passed away. It made me stop what we were doing and we had to have a meeting.
“I had to show them the charts and we were fourth or fifth for expected goals. With that attacking prowess we should be a top-six team, so the biggest thing today is well done to the players for keeping the belief.”
Fylde are without a game this weekend as scheduled opponents Aldershot Town are in FA Cup third-round action against West Bromwich Albion.
The Coasters next play on Tuesday against Hartlepool United, who sacked manager John Askey at the weekend.