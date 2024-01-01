Danny Ormerod’s double ensured 2024 started perfectly for AFC Fylde as they earned victory over Rochdale at Mill Farm on New Year’s Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ormerod had replaced Josh Kay in one of two changes from Boxing Day’s reverse encounter, with the other seeing Nick Haughton in for Kieran Glynn.

Haughton saw a low strike blocked inside the first four minutes before trying his luck from 25 yards, his lofted effort being held by Louie Moulden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Davis cleared Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s knockdown at the other end, with Ian Henderson ready to pounce, before Moulden pushed away Luke Charman’s effort following Sam Graham’s cross.

Danny Ormerod celebrates scoring for AFC Fylde in their win over Rochdale AFC on New Year's Day Picture: Steve McLellan

Moulden also kept out Jon Ustabasi’s rising attempt, while Charman’s excellent strike crashed off the crossbar.

Late in the half, Harvey Gilmour won possession from Connor Barrett but saw his effort from distance well saved by Fylde keeper Theo Richardson.

Dale’s Jesurun Uchegbulam then cut inside and moved into the Coasters’ area but his shot went way over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final chance of the half went to Fylde on 43 minutes, as Danny Whitehead profited from positive build-up play but curled inches wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buoyed by their first-half display, Fylde went in search of an opener with Whitehead’s fierce shot deflected over by Ryan East.

They went ahead on 58 minutes when Dan Adshead found Barrett, whose defence-splitting pass was finished by Ormerod with a first-time effort from just outside the box.

Ormerod’s second of the contest came four minutes later when the 17-year-old reacted quickest to a scramble in the box following a corner, poking the ball under Moulden from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was suspended with 75 minutes played after Uchegbulam received treatment for a serious injury.

Once play resumed, Ustabasi played in Ormerod but he was denied a hat-trick by Moulden, whose palms were also stung by Charman as Fylde navigated the added time to secure victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Davis, Graham, Barrett, Conway (Obi 90), Ustabasi, Whitehead, Adshead, Haughton (Glynn 63), Ormerod (O’Kane 90), Charman. Subs not used: Neal, Rowley.