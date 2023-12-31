News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde boss maintains the need for belief

Chris Beech has called on AFC Fylde’s players to keep believing as they get set to begin the New Year on Monday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
The Coasters welcome Rochdale to Mill Farm, six days on from losing the clubs’ first meeting on Boxing Day.

Having won National League North last season, seven league games without victory see Beech’s players start 2024 bottom of the table and six points from safety.

The Coasters had led in three of those seven matches but were unable to make their advantage count.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan
Speaking to the club’s media team, Beech said: “We are so close to lifting off but feel so far away in respect of where we’re at.

“Psychologically it doesn’t look great but, when you look through that and have intelligence within that, you can see that the lads are right at it, as a group are good and you’ve got to believe.”

Asked how he would elaborate on that belief, Beech outlined what he’s looking for from his squad.

He added: “Simple traits really: honesty, hard work, don’t look in the mirror, don’t hide from where it’s at, respect what it is and, to get out of that, you’ve got to make sure you’re the best version of you.

“Turn up on the most important day when the spotlight goes on, earn your stripes – what you get paid to do – keep believing in that and it’ll definitely turn round.

“I’m really pleased with the group in respect of efforts but, obviously, as a relatable coach, player, manager, person that’s helped recruit these players, it hurts.”

