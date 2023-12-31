Chris Beech has called on AFC Fylde’s players to keep believing as they get set to begin the New Year on Monday.

Having won National League North last season, seven league games without victory see Beech’s players start 2024 bottom of the table and six points from safety.

The Coasters had led in three of those seven matches but were unable to make their advantage count.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking to the club’s media team, Beech said: “We are so close to lifting off but feel so far away in respect of where we’re at.

“Psychologically it doesn’t look great but, when you look through that and have intelligence within that, you can see that the lads are right at it, as a group are good and you’ve got to believe.”

Asked how he would elaborate on that belief, Beech outlined what he’s looking for from his squad.

He added: “Simple traits really: honesty, hard work, don’t look in the mirror, don’t hide from where it’s at, respect what it is and, to get out of that, you’ve got to make sure you’re the best version of you.

“Turn up on the most important day when the spotlight goes on, earn your stripes – what you get paid to do – keep believing in that and it’ll definitely turn round.